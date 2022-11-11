Complete sewerage work in one week, officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspected the Buddha Nullah sites on Thursday. Aggarwal gave instructions to officials of the firm, which is handling the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah Project, to complete the pending work of installation of sewerage pipes along the nullah within one week. She also instructed the officials concerned that chain link fencing work along Buddha Nullah must be done properly and timely.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal had given instructions to the officials to get the cleaning and desilting of the nullah done for smooth flow of water. She instructed the B&R branch officials to get roads constructed along Buddha Nullah as per the rules.

She further gave instructions to the officials concerned for the removal of temporary encroachments as well as cemented encroachments along the Buddha Nullah.