Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 10

After a national highway stretch from Police Colony Chowk to Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road here was recently closed for traffic movement due to the installation of storm water drainage pipes, residents face inconveniences and they demand from the MC to ensure the project is completed on a war footing.

To resolve the old waterlogging problem on Chandigarh Road, the Municipal Corporation recently started the work to instal a storm water drainage line on Chandigarh Road. This project is funded by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

President of the Vatavaran Sambhal Society and resident of Chandigarh Road, Jagjit Singh Mann said although the traffic has been diverted through the nearby area the commuters still face traffic problems due to ongoing project work. Meanwhile, a stretch from Vardhman Chowk to Police Colony Chowk is also being used for both to-and-fro traffic by the commuters.

He said, “The MC must speed up the storm water drainage project work and it should be completed at the earliest. The necessary measures must be taken to resolve the traffic-related issues.”

Sewers generally overflow near Police Colony Chowk on Chandigarh Road during rainy days. Residents had been demanding permanent solutions to overflowing sewers and rainwater flooding on Chandigarh Road for a long time.

Premjit Singh of Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, said, “The Municipal Corporation should make sure that no sewerage line overflows at Police Colony Chowk or any other location on Chandigarh Road during the rainy days. The overflowing sewage should not be drained out through storm water drainage line that is meant for rainwater.”

Moreover, residents said the MC must ensure soil compaction properly after installation of the drainage pipes to avoid any chance of road cave-in.

MC aims to complete project work by April 30

According to MC officials, the storm water drainage pipes are to be installed from near Police Colony Chowk to Vardhaman Chowk on Chandigarh Road here to resolve the waterlogging problem. The drainage pipes have been installed on a link road connecting Tajpur Road with Chandigarh Road. The drainage pipes would be connected with an upcoming intermediate pumping station (rainwater disposal) on Tajpur Road here.

Executive Engineer, MC, Ranbir Singh said the NHAI has provided Rs 4.66 crore to the Ludhiana MC to carry out the works, including the installation of a storm water drainage line and the construction of an intermediate pumping station for rainwater. He said the work to construct the pumping station (disposal) is going to be started soon. All guidelines of the National Green Tribunal are being followed for the project, he said.

Superintending Engineer, Rajinder Singh said they aimed to install the storm water drainage pipes by April 30. Once these works are completed, the problem of waterlogging on Chandigarh Road would get resolved, he added.

Daljit Singh Grewal, MLA from Ludhiana East, said the traffic has already been diverted. “If there is still an issue, required steps would be taken for redress,” he added.