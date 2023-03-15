Computer operator held for accepting Rs 4K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed computer operator Mangjeet Singh, posted at Sewa Kendra, Kanganwal village, Malerkotla, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on a complaint of Sikandar Khan, resident of Kanganwal village.

The complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau and alleged that the suspect had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to correct the name of his wife’s father on marriage certificate.

The spokesperson said a Vigilance Bureau team laid a trap and the suspect was arrested on the spot while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant. Two official witnesses were also present at the scene.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect and further investigation has been initiated in the case.