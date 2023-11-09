Computer teachers to hold protest at Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Sore over the apathetic approach of the state government towards them, computer teachers, have decided to protest in the form of “pit-siyapa” at Anandpur Sahib on November 11.

Reminding the AAP government of their promise, Har Rai Kumar, president of computer teachers’ here said last year on September 15, the Education Minister Harjot Bains had promised them the ‘gift’ on Diwali 2023, this gathering is a reminder for the government to fulfil its promise.

Their demands include providing the benefits of the 6th pay commission and paying compensation on compassionate grounds to the families of those teachers who met an untimely death.

“Since its inception, the government has held close to 40 meetings with the computer teachers of the state but not even a single demand has been met to date. This is a protest against the callous attitude the government has displayed towards us,” said the president adding that a large numbers of teachers are expected to reach Anandpur Sahib for the protest.

There are over 6,600 government teachers who teach students from class VI to XII.

