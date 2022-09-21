Con man dupes Ludhiana jeweller’s employee of Rs 2.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 20

Amardeep, an employee of Pradeep Jewellers, Cemetery Road, here, was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash by a con man at the Mall Road branch of Axis Bank this afternoon.

Amardeep, who had gone to bank to deposit money in the account of his employers, was waiting in a queue when a person approached him offering assistance in depositing the cash, claiming he knew one of the staff handling cash at the bank. Amardeep handed over the cash to the conman, who told him to wait as he would get the cash deposited and give him the receipt.

We are checking CCTV footage of cameras installed inside the bank and in its vicinity. The police are working on all possible theories to solve the case. Police

After waiting for some time, when the person did not return and Amardeep was unable to locate him anywhere inside the bank, the victim realised that he had been duped and the con man had disappeared with the money.

SHO Division No 8 Neeraj Choudhry said a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC had been registered and investigation was on in the case. “We are checking CCTV footage of cameras installed inside the bank and in the vicinity as well and the police are working on various possible theories to solve the case,” he said.