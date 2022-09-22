Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

The city police have registered a case against a fraudster who duped a man of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging a goverment job in the Municipal Corporation (MC) here. The suspect had posed himself as the personal assistant (PA) of MP Ravneet Bittu.

After over a year-long investigation, the Ludhiana police registered a case of fraud against a man, identified as Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Dhamotia.

Complainant Kamal Kishore told the police that in June 2020 he had met the suspect who introduced himself as the PA of the MP from Ludhiana. He had claimed that he could easily arrange a government job for anyone in the corporation.

“When I asked the suspect to arrange a government job for me in the corporation, he agreed and in lieu, demanded Rs 2.5 lakh. After taking the money from me, the suspect said in a few months he will hand over the appointment letter. Now, over a year has been passed but he had failed to arrange any job,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant said recently when he verified the suspect’s claim of being the PA of Ludhiana MP, he got to know that he was not the PA. Instead, he lied to him just to earn money.

Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the case.

Shopkeeper cheated of Rs 19,500 by impersonator

In another incident, a man posing as the District Food and Civil Supplies Officer (DFSC) duped a shopkeeper of Rs 19,500 on the pretext of renewing the licence of a shop.

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case of fraud, criminal conspiracy and forgery against the suspect, Harpreet Singh, and his aide Madam Rajiv. The accused are yet to be arrested by the police.

Complainant Nishan Singh of SKS Nagar, Phase 2, Dugri, told the police that he owns a shop in Dugri. On September 3, he received a call from some mobile number and the caller introduced himself as the DFSC. He asked him to renew the licence of the shop and also get the medical of all shop owners done. “The suspect then handed over his phone to another person, Madam Rajiv, who shared a payment code through which I paid the amount. After depositing the money, I was shocked to know that the accused was an imposter. Later, I also lodged a complaint at the Dugri police station where yesterday, a case was registered,” the complainant said. ACP Vaibhav Sehgal said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the matter.