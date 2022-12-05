Con men dupe city man of Rs 2.97L, three booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

Con men duped a city resident of Rs 2.97 lakh on the pretext of doing KYC of his credit card.

The Model Town police yesterday registered a case of fraud against three suspects identified as Suraj Kumar, Sharwan Kumar, both residents of Jharkhand, and Giriraj, a resident of Patna.

Complainant Harwinder Singh of Model Town, in a complaint to the

police, stated that he received calls from some unidentified persons on October 31. The callers introduced themselves as employees of the State Bank of India (SBI).

“The callers told me that the KYC of my credit card is pending. If the KYC is not done immediately, the card will be blocked. After obtaining details of my credit card, they sent me some link on my mobile number. The moment I clicked on the link, I received a message of that a sum of Rs 2.97 lakh had been debited from my credit card. The suspects did transactions from my card,” alleged complainant.

Investigation officer Inspector Jagdev Singh said during investigation, the suspects were identified. Efforts were on to nab the trio.

Even after several steps taken by the Ludhiana police to spread awareness on cyber crimes and online frauds, people continue to fall prey to the fraudsters.

