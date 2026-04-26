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Home / Ludhiana / Concern over copper, oil thefts from power transformers in Ludhiana

Concern over copper, oil thefts from power transformers in Ludhiana

Ludhiana residents as well as local unit of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were on the receiving end

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Over 1,800 cases of copper, oil theft from power transformers were reported across the district in 2025. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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More than 1,800 cases of copper and oil thefts from power transformers were reported across the district in 2025, leading to a rise in electricity outages.

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Residents as well as local unit of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were on the receiving end as they grappled to cope with the repeated electricity cuts due to technical snags as a result of the thefts.

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According to official figures, copper and oil were stolen from 1,883 transformers in 2025, with most incidents reported during the night.

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Officials said the thefts were concentrated in rural and semi-urban areas, including Salem Tabri, Dehlon, Dhandari, Karabara, Haibowal, Basti Jodhewal and Tibba Road.

The stolen materials fetch high prices in the open market. According to estimates, transformer oil is valued around Rs 70 per litre. Copper wiring is also in high demand.

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Such incidents often lead to prolonged power cuts, disrupting water supply, hampering studies and causing significant economic losses to local businesses.

Farmers complained irrigation schedules were thrown off and shopkeepers said less customers visited their shops when outages lasted late into the evening.

“On Tibba Road, we are left in darkness for hours whenever thieves strike. It affects our children’s studies and even basic needs, like water supply,” said Sunita Sharma, a local, highlighting the frustration of families in the area.

Others in the locality echoed her concerns, pointing out repeated thefts had created a sense of “insecurity and helplessness”.

PSPCL officials said the rising demand for copper and transformer oil had “emboldened” the thieves. According to them, the thefts damaged infrastructure and led to an increase in maintenance costs, putting additional strain on the department’s resources.

Authorities are under pressure to strengthen security measures around transformers and curb the growing menace that has become a major challenge.

The issue also sparked debate among civic groups, who argue the thefts were not merely a law-and-order issue, but a reflection of rising unemployment and the lure of quick money in scrap trade.

They called for stronger enforcement paired with social measures to deter the youth from engaging in such crimes.

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