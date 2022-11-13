Concrete around trees: Ludhiana MC, LIT ordered to hold payment to contractors

Ludhiana, November 12

A local court has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and the Municipal Corporation not to release the payment to contractors till further orders while hearing an execution application as directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for removal of concrete within one metre radius of trees.

MC’s executive engineers of all four zones were present in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Harsimranjit Singh. The engineers stated they had made the necessary compliance but applicant Kapil Dev opposed the same.

The court ordered that since as per the order of the NGT, the respondents are bound to leave one-metre radius area around the trees in the entire city. To ensure effective compliance with the said order of the NGT, it is directed that payment of contractors of the MC and the LIT be not released till the further orders of the court.

Notably, a clerk from the Forest Department was present before the court but the forest ranger officer concerned has not complied with the direction regarding identifying of the existing trees in the city. The court has granted one last opportunity to the officer for submitting his report in this regard on or before December 3.

Meanwhile, Dev said after the directions of the NGT, major work of tiles was executed. Despite his repeated complaints to stop interlocking tiles work at Malhar Road, Lodhi Club Road, SBS Nagar, Pakhowal Road, BRS Nagar Main Road, Dugri area etc., both the MC and LIT continued to cover the area around trees with tiles, leading to loss of public money. — TNS

‘Execute NGT order’

The Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Harsimranjit Singh ordered that since as per the order of the NGT, the respondents are bound to leave one-metre radius area around the trees in the entire city. To ensure effective compliance with the said order of the NGT, it is directed that payment of contractors of the MC and the LIT be not released till the further orders of the court.