Concrete around trees: XENs told to be present at hearing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

In a case related to interlocking tiles or concrete within one-metre radius of trees, the district court ordered all the four executive engineers at Zones A, B, C and D of Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, to remain present on the next date of hearing and submit an action plan as per the court order.

Applicant Kapil Dev said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier ordered the MC and other departments to ensure the removal of concrete and interlocking tiles within one-metre radius of trees.

During the hearing on September 2, a compliance report was filed on behalf of the civic body by Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh. However, Kapil alleged that necessary compliance had not been made, as per the directions of the NGT.

The court order said to ensure the meticulous compliance of the NGT order, all the four executive engineers of Zones A, B, C, D of the MC have been directed to be present on the next date of hearing through their counsel.

The court also ordered the District Forest Officer, Ludhiana, to appear in person before the court so that he may be entrusted with the task of submitting a factual report regarding compliance of the NGT order in all zones of the corporation.

The next hearing of the case is on October 3.