Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Following the orders of the National Green Tribunal, the Forest Department got concrete structures around trees dismantled at the Municipal Corporation’s Waterfront site along the Sidhwan Canal at Sarabha Nagar here.

The Sidhwan Canal Waterfront project is one of the major projects under the Smart City Mission.

The NGT had earlier ordered the departments concerned for the removal of interlocking tiles or concrete within 1 metre radius of the trees. Now, the questions are being raised over the role of MC and Ludhiana Smart City Limited officials as to why they had got concrete structures raised around the trees by allegedly violating the guidelines and spending money from the public exchequer. Crores of rupees have been spent on the waterfront project that is being carried out in different phases along the canal.

A city-based environmental activist, Kapil Arora, had moved the National Green Tribunal against the installation of interlocking tiles and concrete around the trees. He had alleged that the departments, including MC, LIT and GLADA, have allegedly failed to follow the NGT orders. In February, a local court had ordered the appointment of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ludhiana, for the effective implementation of the NGT orders regarding the removal of interlocking tiles or concrete within 1 metre radius of the trees.

An official of the District Forest Office, Kamalpreet Singh confirmed that they got the concrete structures dismantled at the Waterfront site.

District Forest Officer Harbhajan Singh said the NGT has given directions to the departments concerned regarding removal of concrete around trees.

He said they are also removing such structures around the trees which are under the Forest Department.

Activist Kapil Arora said the authorities concerned had earlier allowed construction around the trees at the Waterfront site by violating the NGT orders. He also demanded that the responsibility of the officials should be fixed for wasting public money on such unplanned works by ignoring the NGT directions.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said these structures at the Waterfront site should have not been earlier allowed by the Forest Department if such structures were against the guidelines of the NGT. Sandhu said the MC would follow the NGT guidelines in future.