Conduct field inspections, zonal commissioners told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

Following the directions issued by the office of Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has given instructions to the zonal commissioners of all the four zones of the MC to conduct field inspections and resolve problems being faced by residents at the earliest.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone B) Sonam Chaudhary conducted an inspection in Fauji Colony of Ward No 22 on Friday. She said during her visit to the area, residents raised a few concerns regarding cleanliness and blocked sewer lines in some parts. The complaints regarding cleanliness were resolved by the health branch staff on the spot, while the officials of operations and maintenance (O & M) wing were directed to resolve the complaints regarding choked sewer lines at the earliest, she said.

Chaudhary also urged the public to support the authorities in ensuring ‘Swachhta’ in their surrounding areas and stop using banned single use plastic items. She also appealed to the residents to ensure that segregated dry and wet waste is handed over to the waste collectors.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal stated that as per the orders received from Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s office to resolve public grievances, zonal commissioners have also been directed to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings in their respective zones on every Thursday.

The meetings are being held for the last two weeks and complaints are being resolved at the earliest, she added.