'Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the Union Government to confer Bharat Ratna award on Shaheed Bhagat Singh besides demanding national martyr status for him. Mann also demanded Bharat Ratna award for other martyrs of the region too.

While addressing a gathering at Sarabha village near here on Wednesday, Mann claimed that due to persistent and strenuous efforts of the AAP government, the Mohali airport had been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He argued that naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy. The Chief Minister has said that the state government is committed to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab for welfare of every section of society, so that dreams of the martyrs are realised. Claiming that the civil air terminal would give impetus to the economic growth of the state in general and that of the Ludhiana district in particular, the Chief Minister said that the state government would soon complete the construction work of the civil air terminal at Halwara airport.

The Chief Minister also announced to transform Government Senior Secondary School at village Sarabha into ‘school of eminence’. “Our government is fully committed to transform the aspirations of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha into reality,” said the CM.

Mann said the government had been making all out efforts for promoting sports across the state to channelise the unbounded energy of youth in a positive manner. He said that Khedan Watan Punjab Dian, which will conclude on Thursday at Ludhiana, is a right step towards this direction. These games have provided a platform to the players for showcasing their talent, said Mann.Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other memorials to pay floral tributes to the martyr.

Tributes paid to martyr Sarabha

Raikot: Office-bearers and activists of various social, educational and constitutional organisations paid homage to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha during the concluding session of a seminar held at Shivala Mandir Kham on the occasion of his martyrdom day and the National Press Day.

Besides recollecting his sacrifice as one of the youngest martyrdom during freedom struggle, the enthusiasts vowed to follow ethics and elements of journalism foundation of which was laid by Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, as founder editor of Gadar Newspaper of his party.

Jaswant Singh Sidhu chaired the seminar on journalism and social media, held by the Press Club, Raikot, and president Municipal Council Sudarshan Joshi and Hira Lal Bansal, chairman, Muskan Feed, were guests of honour.

Official website of the Club was launched on the occasion.