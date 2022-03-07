Conference dwells on updates in cardiology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

A conference on “Cardiology update and cardiac imaging” was jointly organised by Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI) and the Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging, DMCH, here today.

This conference focused on the recent advancement in all aspects of cardiology, interventional cardiology, radiology and clinical case reports on cardiology. During the conference experts dwelt on various clinical topics.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist, HDHI, said, “This conference will act as a bridge among experts to exchange their ideas and insights to expand the knowledge clinically as well as academically.”

According to Dr Bishav Mohan, Professor, Department of Cardiology, HDHI, “Cardiovascular disease is still the main cause of complication and mortality. This conference will help to update the academic and practical knowledge of budding cardiologist and radio diagnosis.”

The conference started with topics, which include “Management of heart failure: Update 2021”, interesting cases of heart failure and “Management choices in AMI: Which where and when.”

Topics were delivered by Prof Sandeep Seth, Prof Sundeep Mishra, and Prof Ambu Roy, all from Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi. Current concept in management of dyslipidemia and evidence of yoga in medicine was also covered.

Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Ex HOD cardiac radiology, and Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Department of Cradiology, shared the recent advancement in the field of cardiac radiology. During the conference, a meeting was held for the effective implementation of the STEMI Project. —