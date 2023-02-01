Conference on anatomy at Desh Bhagat University

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, January 31

The first international conference on “Living Anatomy in 21st Century: Emerging Trends in Health Sciences” was organised by the Department of Anatomy, Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital.

The conference was attended by 300 offline delegates and over 100 delegates from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany and from 15 states across the country.

Dr Tulika Gupta, associate professor, PGI, presented the keynote address. Dr Rafiqa from PGI received the Sardar Lal Singh Memorial Faculty Young Scientist Award, while the Mata Jarnail Kaur Memorial Young Research Scholar Award was bagged by Ramandeep Dhillon from MMIMSR, Mullana.