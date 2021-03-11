Conference on start-ups organised

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

A Punjab State Conference-2022 on theme ‘Start-Ups’ was organised here on Monday by the Ludhiana chapter of the Northern India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Conference was Inaugurated by KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary, Finance, as the chief guest on the occasion.

He appreciated the theme which is very apt as due to expansion of business and increased number of start-ups. He also assured his full support to the institute for allocation of land to the Ludhiana Chapter.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking, Ludhiana, shared his view on start-ups from the industrial side. He gave emphasis on partnership between the professional institutions and industries for better economic growth of the country. The eminent speakers enlighten the members on the theme and its technical aspects.