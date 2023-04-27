Confusion prevails over holiday in schools

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, April 26

Utter confusion prevailed in government and private schools of the area today over the declaration of holiday in the aftermath of the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. As any communication on the declaration of a holiday did not reach in the schools on time, there was confusion and the school principals, management, students and teachers had to face inconvenience.

Practical examinations were to be held for Class XII students of the PSEB today. “However, as there was no clarity over whether it was a holiday today, many schools declared it to be a holiday while others in Khanna block remained closed. Teachers were confused whether to report on duty or not and when an official letter of the government stated that the holiday is on April 27, many students were called from their homes to take the exam,” the principal of a private school here said.

“While some students were able to take their exam, others remained absent, prompting the school to have their exam conducted on April 28,” he added.

Gurpreet Singh, secretary, Democratic Teachers’ Front, said if the government had to declare a holiday on April 27, the letter declaring the same should have been sent in a timely manner.

“There was much chaos today as text messages were circulated till 9.30 am over the confusion of a holiday. Some news channels had informed that there was a holiday and many students and teachers decided to have a day off,” Gurpreet said.

Viney Goyal, principal, MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, said the school management had to face a lot of difficulty today due to confusion over the holiday. “Once the students get information about a holiday, it does not matter if it is confirmed or unconfirmed, they just make up their mind to not come to the schools. Later, when we got the information that the holiday would be tomorrow, there was both panic and confusion among teachers and students,” said Goyal.