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Home / Ludhiana / Cong councillor alleges delay in Ward No. 82 development works

Cong councillor alleges delay in Ward No. 82 development works

He claimed that a contractor had begun laying water supply pipelines in Fatehganj Mohalla but abandoned the work midway

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Congress councillor Arun Sharma, along with local residents, points out the poor condition of a broken road in Ward No. 82 of Ludhiana.
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Opposition councillors continue to target the Municipal Corporation (MC) over the alleged delay in development works in their wards. On Tuesday, Congress councillor Arun Sharma raised the issue of pending civic projects in Ward No. 82, claiming that repeated representations to the authorities had failed to produce results.

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Sharma alleged that several development works, particularly road construction projects in Fatehganj Mohalla and Tilak Nagar, had remained incomplete for months, causing inconvenience to residents.

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Expressing his resentment, the councillor went live on social media and accused MC officials of ignoring his repeated requests. He claimed that a contractor had begun laying water supply pipelines in Fatehganj Mohalla but abandoned the work midway. Despite repeatedly urging the contractor and civic officials over the past five months to complete the project, no action had been taken, he alleged.

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Sharma further claimed that the construction of streets in Tilak Nagar was inaugurated about one-and-a-half months ago, but work had yet to commence. He said residents feared that with the onset of the monsoon, the condition of damaged roads would deteriorate further, making commuting difficult.

The councillor also urged the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to involve elected representatives during field inspections. He said councillors, being familiar with issues in their respective wards, could provide a more accurate assessment of the ground situation. He alleged that officials might not always present the actual condition of an area during inspections.

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Sharma maintained that if the civic body wanted to improve the pace of development works and address public grievances effectively, it should work in close coordination with elected councillors, who remain in regular contact with residents and are well aware of local concerns.

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