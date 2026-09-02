DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Cong councillor Bhatti seeks time-bound action on pending development works

Cong councillor Bhatti seeks time-bound action on pending development works

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:06 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cong councillor Gaurav Bhatti has sought accountability in cases where files remain pending without a valid reason. File
Advertisement

Soon after being elected to the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti has sought a time-bound mechanism for clearing proposals related to development works and public issues raised by elected representatives.

Advertisement

In a letter to MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, Bhatti said councillors regularly approached the Mayor with proposals and letter pads seeking development works and action on urgent problems in their respective wards. However, he alleged that several such proposals remained pending with officials at different stages of processing.

Advertisement

He pointed out that files often remained pending for preparation of estimates, inviting tenders, issuance of work orders or other administrative formalities. Such delays, he said, ultimately affected works meant for residents.

Advertisement

Bhatti has asked the Commissioner to ensure that proposals concerning essential public works were acted upon without unnecessary delay. He said if a proposal could not be processed due to a legal, technical or administrative issue, the councillor concerned should be informed of the specific reason.

He has also sought that estimates for pending development works be prepared and sent to the F&CC within 48 hours wherever allowed under the rules. He said a consolidated agenda of pending works should be prepared so that the committee could take up the proposals at the earliest.

Advertisement

The councillor has further sought accountability in cases where files remain pending without a valid reason. He suggested that if a file remains with an officer for over a week without reasonable cause, a show-cause notice should be considered and responsibility fixed as per the rules.

Bhatti has also proposed fixing responsibility at the level of branch heads. He has asked that each branch head certify in writing that no proposal submitted by a councillor has remained unattended in the branch for over 15 days.

He said elected representatives regularly raise complaints and seek basic development works on behalf of residents and that administrative delays should not become a hurdle in execution of such works.

The demand comes at a time when several civic works and ward-level proposals are pending at different stages in the MC. The councillor has urged the civic administration to put in place a clear system for tracking such proposals and ensuring that files move from one stage to another within the prescribed time.

Bhatti said the purpose of the exercise was not merely to speed up paperwork but to ensure that genuine public works were not held up due to avoidable delays at the administrative level. — TNS

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts