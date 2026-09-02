Cong councillor Bhatti seeks time-bound action on pending development works

Soon after being elected to the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti has sought a time-bound mechanism for clearing proposals related to development works and public issues raised by elected representatives.

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In a letter to MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, Bhatti said councillors regularly approached the Mayor with proposals and letter pads seeking development works and action on urgent problems in their respective wards. However, he alleged that several such proposals remained pending with officials at different stages of processing.

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He pointed out that files often remained pending for preparation of estimates, inviting tenders, issuance of work orders or other administrative formalities. Such delays, he said, ultimately affected works meant for residents.

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Bhatti has asked the Commissioner to ensure that proposals concerning essential public works were acted upon without unnecessary delay. He said if a proposal could not be processed due to a legal, technical or administrative issue, the councillor concerned should be informed of the specific reason.

He has also sought that estimates for pending development works be prepared and sent to the F&CC within 48 hours wherever allowed under the rules. He said a consolidated agenda of pending works should be prepared so that the committee could take up the proposals at the earliest.

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The councillor has further sought accountability in cases where files remain pending without a valid reason. He suggested that if a file remains with an officer for over a week without reasonable cause, a show-cause notice should be considered and responsibility fixed as per the rules.

Bhatti has also proposed fixing responsibility at the level of branch heads. He has asked that each branch head certify in writing that no proposal submitted by a councillor has remained unattended in the branch for over 15 days.

He said elected representatives regularly raise complaints and seek basic development works on behalf of residents and that administrative delays should not become a hurdle in execution of such works.

The demand comes at a time when several civic works and ward-level proposals are pending at different stages in the MC. The councillor has urged the civic administration to put in place a clear system for tracking such proposals and ensuring that files move from one stage to another within the prescribed time.

Bhatti said the purpose of the exercise was not merely to speed up paperwork but to ensure that genuine public works were not held up due to avoidable delays at the administrative level. — TNS