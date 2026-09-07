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Home / Ludhiana / Cong councillor flags govt policy on renewal of 954 sanitation workers’ services

Cong councillor flags govt policy on renewal of 954 sanitation workers’ services

Raises objections to agenda items 56 and 113, which propose the continuation of services of 610 sanitation workers and 344 contractual Safai Sewaks, respectively, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The office of the Municipal Corporation in Ludhiana. File photo
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A day after attending the first meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Congress councillor and committee member Gaurav Bhatti sought complete compliance with the Punjab Government’s policy on contractual appointments before any decision is taken on the continuation or renewal of services of 954 sanitation workers.

In a written letter to the Municipal Commissioner and the Secretary, Local Bodies Department, Bhatti raised objections to agenda items 56 and 113, which propose the continuation of services of 610 sanitation workers and 344 contractual Safai Sewaks, respectively, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

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Bhatti sought details of the sanctioned strength, actual working strength and previous approvals to ascertain whether the proposals involve only the continuation of existing manpower or any increase in the workforce.

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The issue assumes significance in view of the Punjab Government’s policy governing ad-hoc, contractual, daily-wage, work-charged and temporary employees. The government communication enclosed with the agenda states that no department or entity can engage such employees without recording specific reasons and obtaining prior approval from the government. It also stipulates that such engagements should be for a predefined period or to meet specific requirements.

The government instructions further state that contractual employment should not continue beyond the expiry of the purpose, scheme, task or predefined period. However, where an assigned task remains incomplete or a contract for a specific purpose is still required, continuation of an existing contract may be considered after approval by the Council of Ministers.

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Bhatti, therefore, asked the MC Commissioner to place on record copies of any prior government approvals obtained for the proposed manpower. He also sought copies of the contractual agreements, renewal or extension conditions, and details of previous sanctions before the proposals are cleared by the F&CC.

He said if the required government approval had not been obtained, it should first be secured and the agenda brought back before the committee for consideration.

At the same time, Bhatti raised the issue from the workers’ perspective, urging the civic body to seek clear directions from the Punjab Government on the possibility of regularising the services of sanitation workers who had been working for a long period under outsourcing or contractual arrangements.

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