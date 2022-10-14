Cong councillor Sunny remanded in police custody for two days

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

Duty Magistrate Rajbeer Kaur today remanded Sunny Bhalla, alias Gagandeep, Congress councillor from Ward 82 and a close aide of former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, to two-day police remand, in the alleged transportation tender scam.

He was arrested yesterday by officials of the Vigilance Bureau (VB). Bhalla is learnt to had been called telephonically to join the probe. But after a few hours, he was arrested after nominating him as an accused in the FIR registered against Ashu and other senior officials of the department.

The Vigilance Bureau officials have sought his remand on the plea that incriminating things have come on record during investigation on the basis of a statement of a property dealer as well as information gathered by them.

The Vigilance Bureau urged the court that they wanted to inquire about Benami properties purchased by the former minister through him and the investment made out of the ill-gotten money. Hence, the custodial interrogation was necessary to go to the root of the scam, the officials said.

On the other hand, the defence lawyer termed it to be a case of political vendetta. He pleaded that Sunny always joined the ongoing investigation whenever he was called and always cooperated. There was no necessity to arrest him. Supporting Ashu after arrest and staging a dharna cost him dearly without any fault on his part.