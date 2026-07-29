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Home / Ludhiana / Cong councillor’s firm duped of Rs 14L in Ludhiana

Cong councillor’s firm duped of Rs 14L in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:03 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Key suspect procures stock, flees place without making payment. File
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Congress councillor Deepika Bhalla, who is also an entrepreneur and resident of the Civil Lines in Ludhiana, was duped of Rs 14 lakh by two men in October last year. The main suspect procured a stock of garments worth lakhs and later fled the place without making payment.

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The victim is the wife of Congress leader and former councillor Gagandeep Singh, alias Sunny Bhalla.

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Pratosh Kumar Jha is said to be the main suspect in the fraud case. Even Subhash Kumar Mishra, who was an employee of the woman’s company, was also named as a suspect in the case.

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Deepika Bhalla in a complaint given to the police in February stated that she appointed Mishra as a manager in August 2025 to oversee her company’s operations, including stocking goods, arranging salespersons and overseeing sales. He was responsible for the overall management of the company. The main suspect, Pratosh Kumar Jha, came into contact through a WhatsApp group called ‘Labour Group’, created for communication between textile traders and salespersons. Introducing himself as a well-known salesman in the group, he expressed a desire to meet manager Subhash. Pratosh, who is a native of Madhubani, Bihar, identified himself as a resident of Mandawali Fazalpur, Delhi.

The complainant further stated that Pratosh came to the Ludhiana factory at Subhash’s invitation. He claimed to have been handling garment sales in Delhi for the past over seven years. To build trust, he revealed that his father-in-law, Sanjay Jha, had been staying in Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana, for the past 35 years and worked for a prestigious export company in Dholewal. After procuring stock, the suspect failed to make the payment and fled the scene.

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Bhalla submitted a complaint regarding the incident to the CP. A case was registered on Monday. — TNS

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