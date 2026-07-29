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Home / Ludhiana / Cong councillors seek details of work orders issued amid F&CC row

Cong councillors seek details of work orders issued amid F&CC row

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Congress councillors submit a letter regarding work orders to MC chief Ojasvi Alankar in Ludhiana.
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Amid the ongoing legal dispute over the functioning of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti and other party councillors have sought details of all work orders allegedly issued on an “in anticipation” basis after July 9, claiming that the matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, Bhatti sought information on work orders issued after July 9 and questioned the authority under which they were approved. He stated that the High Court was hearing a petition related to the F&CC and that the civic body’s counsel had submitted before the court that no meeting of the committee would be held till further proceedings in the case.

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He alleged that despite the pending matter, the work orders were reportedly being issued through officials on an “in anticipation” basis. He claimed that if such approvals had been granted, they should be examined in the context of the undertaking given before the High Court.

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The councillors also alleged that if the work orders were being issued only for projects recommended by councillors belonging to the ruling side, while proposals submitted by opposition councillors were not being processed, the move would raise questions about fairness and equal treatment.

In his letter, Bhatti sought four sets of information from the Municipal Commissioner. He asked for the list of all work orders issued on an “in anticipation” basis after July 9, the names and designations of officials who approved them and legal provisions under which such approvals were granted despite the ongoing court proceedings.

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He also requested the Commissioner to ensure that all future decisions relating to the F&CC were taken strictly in accordance with the law and any directions or undertakings given before the HC.

Bhatti said he intended to place the MC Commissioner’s written response before the High Court during the next hearing of the case, scheduled for July 29, along with his petition challenging the functioning of the committee.

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