Cong cycle yatra gets warm response in Ludhiana

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle rally, the ‘Jawani Sambhal yatra’, entered its second day and passed through different constituencies of Ludhiana on Friday.

The yatra received a warm response from residents and Congress workers when it entered the city with crowds welcoming participants at the entry point. Youngsters were seen taking selfies with Channi.

When the yatra was near culmination in Ludhiana around 9 pm, on being asked about the absence of Congress leaders from the rally on Friday, especially those belonging to the Amrinder Singh Raja Warring group, Channi, while addressing the media, said when the yatra was successful, it hardly matters whether they joined it or not.

On protests held by AAP at various points, Channi said a few protesters could not break the momentum of such a big event.

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Pamphlet released

On the occasion, a pamphlet ‘Badlav da sach’ was released by Channi along with Bharat Bhushan Ashu at Nagpal Regency here during the press meet. The pamphlet has five key points of the road map of the state.

When the yatra reached Fountain Chowk in the evening around 6:30 pm, many participants had taken different roads and it took a lot of time for organisers to take them back towards the Ghumar Mandi road. Since participants were not familiar with Ludhiana roads, they cycled on different roads amid the evening rush.

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Ishwarjot Singh Cheema , a Congress leader, said it was not possible for participants to assemble at one particular point. “All cycles were given numbers and the count remains the same. About 150 girl participants from Chamkaur Sahib have been sent back to their homes and on Saturday again they will be brought back to take part in the rally. It is a massive event which is well organised and successful,” he said.

Sunny Bhalla, a close aide of Ashu, said the yatra was running late due to traffic in the city. Cyclists were all scattered, he said.

On the last leg of the yatra in the city, the participants were taken to Hardy’s World for dinner and the night stay from Durga Mata Temple, Sarabha Nagar.

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The yatra has to cover 695 km till November 19.

Ashu accompanied Channi throughout the day during the rally on Friday in Ludhiana and Samrala.

Earlier, during his interaction with the media at Samrala before arriving in Ludhiana in the afternoon, Channi said the Congress might have committed a few mistakes but its cycle yatra, started from the soil of Gurus, Chamkaur Sahib, with a pledge to bring back the state on track again which has, as per him, lost sheen in the past few years due to governments having vested interests.

“We are not going to make hollow claims of getting revenues worth Rs 20,000 crore such as Arvind Kejriwal did. We will do what practically possible. By showing the face of Bhagwant Mann as CM, Kejriwal has ruined Punjab like a termite. But the Congress, if comes to power, will hold them accountable for putting the state in an economic distress. On the other hand, 750 persons lost their lives due to the three “black laws” made for farmers by the Centre. It was the Congress, who extended a helping hand to the kin of those who lost their lives during the protests,” he said.

Protests by AAP

Meanwhile, the yatra witnessed opposition at Samrala by local AAP leaders. About 100 AAP leaders raised slogans against the event.

There was also a minor protest at Jamalpur by AAP supporters holding black flags when the yatra entered the city.

AAP ‘s SC wing led by Kapil Sidhu, district president of the wing, staged a protest by showing him black flags. Sidhu alleged that Channi was not a true supporter of the Dalit community, claiming that he had sided with Barinder Singh Dhillon, former president, Youth Congress, when Ranjeet Singh Tarkhan Majra was allegedly roughed up inside the Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Taking a dig at the cycle Yatra by Channi, AAP councillor Nidhi Gupta said they had no right to hold such yatras. One should ask them where was their president as they are holding the yatra in the city?

She said ask them where is their own family (Congress men). When they themselves are scattered, how can they hold such yatras, she asked.