Cong flays AAP govt after former councillors barred from attesting documents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 24

Following a recent order issued by the ADC, Rural Development, that staff of Sewa Kendras will not accept documents attested by former councillors, Congress leaders condemned the AAP government for the move, here on Monday.

The MC elections are already facing delays and a recent directive has been issued to former councillors, instructing them not to provide their attestation on various applications or reports needed for important documents such as caste certificates, marriage certificates, pension schemes, domicile certificates and others. Congress leaders criticised the AAP government for such a decision.

Sanjay Talwar, district president of the Congress, has urged the state government to either announce the dates for corporation elections or allow the acceptance of attested copies by former councillors in the 95 wards.

He said no such move had been made by any previous government.

He highlighted issues this decision would create for residents as the district administration had not presented any viable alternative for attesting documents at the local level.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must order to revoke the decision.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Inder Aggarwal expressed that the directive to prevent former councillors from attesting reports or documents would further inconvenience the common man, subjecting them to unnecessary trouble. He also criticised the order.

