Cong leader’s grandson booked in liquor smugglers’ death case

The Khanna police booked senior Congress leader Amrik Singh Dhillon’s grandson Karanvir Singh Dhillon in a case of recent death of two liquor smugglers who had died after drowning into the Sirhind Canal.

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Dhillon was booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as his name was added to the already registered FIR in the death of the liquor smugglers. Dhillon is a liquor contractor.

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The incident involving the death of two illicit liquor smugglers has turned out to be a case of planned killings, allegedly orchestrated by henchmen of a liquor contractor. The smugglers had died after their Toyota Innova vehicle plunged into the Sirhind feeder canal in Samrala. Initially, the police treated it as an accident. However, after kin of the deceased suspected a conspiracy and raised questions over the incident, the police found that henchmen of a liquor contractor had intentionally rammed their vehicle into the smugglers’ vehicle, causing it to plunge into the canal and killing both occupants. The police had already registered a case against the Mahindra Bolero driver and other associates of the liquor contractor on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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In the case, the police had also arrested a Faridkot resident, Sandeep Kumar, under the Excise Act as the illicit liquor being transported by the two smugglers allegedly belonged to him.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said Bolero, which was following the Innova loaded with Chandigarh-based liquor, belongs to the liquor contractor, Karanvir Dhillon, and they were chasing the smugglers on the suspicion that supply of Chandigarh liquor will cause loss to the area contractor. The Bolero hit the Innova, which plunged into the canal and caused two deaths.