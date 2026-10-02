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Home / Ludhiana / Cong leaders put up united face after Warring's resignation

Cong leaders put up united face after Warring's resignation

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
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The resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has boosted the morale of the Bharat Bhushan Ashu camp. While local Congress leaders who did not share a good rapport with Warring termed the move a welcome step, those close to him said he had done exceptional work in the past few years and would continue to enjoy the support of local leaders.

Talking to The Tribune, former minister and senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the decision was necessary for the party’s growth and that whoever was appointed the next PPCC president would receive wholehearted support from party leaders.

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“The party will present a united face. There were differences within the organisation but matters were streamlined after Sachin Pilot was appointed Punjab in-charge. Leaders’ grievances are being heard and we assure complete support to the new president. We will do our best to take the party to greater heights and are prepared to give a tough fight to other mainstream parties in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

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Former minister Surinder Dawar said Warring had done commendable work for the state.

“As an MP from Ludhiana, he holds a special place in our hearts. He has done a lot for Punjab. It reflects his decency that he did not hesitate before resigning and chose to put the party first. We are loyal Congress workers and abide by high command’s decisions. We will remain committed to the party,” he said.

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Former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said Warring’s resignation was unfortunate but the party leadership must have taken the decision in the larger interest of the organisation.

A close aide of Ashu, Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, said the leadership change would help project a united Congress in the state.

“Earlier, it was AAP versus Congress. In coming days, people will see a stronger and more united Congress. We are in a stronger position now. Public perception of the party will change and there are no differences among leaders,” he said.

The Congress cadre had largely remained quiet but the change in the state leadership has prompted leaders to become more vocal about the party and the forthcoming elections.

Even Warring’s social media profile now describes him as the former PPCC president. Differences between Ashu and Warring had surfaced when the party high command chose Warring over Ashu as the party’s candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in 2024, despite Warring being regarded as an outsider to the city at the time.

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