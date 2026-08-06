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Home / Ludhiana / Cong leader’s son attacked with sword over minor dispute

Cong leader’s son attacked with sword over minor dispute

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The victim sustained injuries on his hands in the attack. iStock
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A minor dispute over honking a car horn in Mohalla Ranjit Singh Park here escalated into a clash. Three youths attacked a Congress leader’s son with a sword on Monday night.

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The victim sustained injuries on his hands in the attack. He was admitted to the CMCH, where doctors performed an operation. He got over 100 stitches on his hands.

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The Police Division 3 registered a case against the main suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, Vicky Rana and an unidentified person.

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The victim’s father, Cong leader Dharminder Sharma, told the police that His son, Karan Sharma, was returning home on Monday night. Sukhwinder was reversing his car into the street. Karan honked his vehicle horn to clear the way, which angered the suspect. Later, Sukhwinder and his aides attacked the victim with a sword.

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