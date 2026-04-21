Cong leaders working at individual level, fail to show unity

Congress leaders in Ludhiana, though currently maintaining a low profile and not presenting a united front, are actively engaged in their respective constituencies. Several new faces have also emerged, reaching out to the public in an effort to establish their presence and demonstrate their potential impact.

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Interestingly, from May onwards, the Congress high command is expected to shift complete focus to the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

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“We expect surveys to begin from May to assess the ground-level feedback and evaluate potential candidates,” said party leader Pawan Dewan.

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However, a senior Congress leader, speaking off the record, described the state leadership as a “brigade of incompetents.” He alleged that seasoned leaders such as Charanjit Singh Channi, Pargat Singh, Kiki Dhillon, Rana Gurjit Singh and Sukhjinder Singh Sarkaria have been sidelined, adding that the party was being run like a “private limited firm”.

In Ludhiana South, names doing the rounds include Ishwarjot Cheema, Balwinder Singh Bains, KK Baba and Nicky Riat. In the Central constituency, Surinder Dawar and Yogesh Handa are being discussed as potential contenders.

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In the North constituency, Rakesh Pandey and Ramesh Joshi are active, while speculation is rife that Sunny Bhalla, a close aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, could emerge as a strong aspirant.

For the West constituency, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Pawan Dewan are seen actively holding meetings with residents. In Atam Nagar, Simarjit Singh Bains and Kamaljit Karwal are likely to be

in direct competition for the ticket.

The East constituency appears to have the highest number of aspirants, with Sanjay Talwar, Gaurav Bhatti, Gurmail Pahalwan and Ramesh Sharma emerging as front runners for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said his primary focus remains his constituency. “I am working for the people of Ludhiana West. Beyond that, if any responsibility is assigned to me, I will try to do justice to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurmail Pahalwan has already expressed dissatisfaction with the party high command over the selection of the district-level committee, alleging that it has failed to unify leaders even as the the Assembly elections draw closer.