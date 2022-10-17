Cong protests against price rise in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

Senior Congress leader Parminder Mehta along with party workers held a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here today.

Addressing a gathering, Mehta said the rupee was depreciating and essential commodities were going beyond the reach of the common man.

He said prices of milk, tea, sugar, butter, etc. were skyrocketing. Besides, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG were also burning a hole in the people’s pocket. It has become difficult for women to manage their monthly kitchen budget with rise in inflation.

He said when the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state, it made big promises to curb inflation but nothing had been done so far. The party had announced to slash down the prices of sand and gravel but instead, the prices had increased and the dream of buying a house had been shattered.

