Cong protests inflation in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

Members of the Youth Congress today held a protest against price hike, inflation and unemployment outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Clock Tower, here. Congress workers polished shoes outside the BJP office. A worker dressed as a lawyer was seen making popcorns.

Yogesh Handa, the district president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), while addressing protesters, said on the one hand the government was increasing prices of essential commodities by imposing GST and on the other hand unemployment was rising. Left with no other option, the youths would now be forced to do menial jobs.

“How will a person survive when they are without work and essential commodities are also out of their reach?” he asked. He said the government imposed GST on pulses, cooking oil, flour, fish, honey, jaggery and curd. Fuel prices had sky rocketed, he added.