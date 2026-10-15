Cong takes out candlelight march to protest Jhota’s killing

A candlelight march was organised by the District Congress to protest the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota.

The march was led by former MLA and president of the District Congress Committee (Urban), Ludhiana, Sanjay Talwar, along with senior Congress leaders and party workers.

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Participants paid tributes to the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. During the event, the Congress leaders criticised the state government and raised concerns over the law-and-order situation in Punjab.

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Addressing those present, Sanjay Talwar termed the killing of Jhota as a deeply unfortunate incident. He stated that ensuring public safety and maintaining a strong law-and-order system were among the government’s primary responsibilities and alleged that the state government had failed in fulfilling these obligations.

Talwar called for a fair and impartial investigation into the case and demanded strict action against those responsible for the crime. He stressed that the family of the deceased deserves justice and that the perpetrators should be brought to book at the earliest.

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Congress leaders and workers urged the authorities to ensure a transparent investigation and speedy justice for the victim’s family.