Cong to protest over registration of FIR against Boparai's aides

Our Correspondent

Raikot, January 4

The political atmosphere seems to be in a turmoil following registration of the first FIR at the Raikot city police station against two aides of Congress’ Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai.

Jagpreet Singh Nathowal, PA to the MP, and sarpanch Sukhpal Singh Gondwal, chairman, market committee, have been booked under Sections 420, 406, 506 and 120 B of the IPC for an alleged fraud of Rs 9.3 crore with AAP legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar’s son Gurdev Singh.

Registration of the case has prompted Congress leaders of the segment to launch coordinated protests to stop alleged harassment of party supported office-bearers of various constitutional bodies.

The party has announced a protest rally at Raikot on Thursday to demand cancellation of the case.

Perusal of an FIR registered at the Raikot city police station at serial number 1 on Sunday revealed that Jagpreet Singh and Sukhpal Singh had allegedly duped the complainant of Rs 9.3 crore. The amount had accrued as the complainant’s share of profit in labour and transport supplying contracts with three state procurement agencies from 2017 to 2022, the tenure of the Congress regime.

Gurdev Singh, who used to take contracts for providing labour to various procurement agencies, informed the police that he had promised the suspects not to take contracts after they entered into a verbal agreement with him at a religious place in Raikot in 2017. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was paid by Gurdev Singh to the suspects as his share of capital investment, it was held. Sukhpal and Jagpreet were president and cashier, respectively, of the Raikot Truck Union during the Congress regime.

The complainant alleged that the suspects had threatened him of implicating in false cases when he (complainant) demanded his share in profit that the suspects had been earning by getting contracts in the name of their representatives.

Gurdev sought the intervention of the SSP Ludhiana (Rural) in the matter, who marked an inquiry to the SHO (City). It was on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the SHO that was approved by the DSP, Raikot, a case was registered against the suspects on Sunday.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai regretted that leaders of the Congress holding positions in constitutional bodies were being harassed and coerced to shift loyalties in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the instance of Raikot legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar.

“Earlier, we defended our people through administrative channels. Now, we have decided to launch a struggle in an organised manner from Thursday,” said Boparai.