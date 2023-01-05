 Cong to protest over registration of FIR against Boparai's aides : The Tribune India

Cong to protest over registration of FIR against Boparai's aides



Our Correspondent

Raikot, January 4

The political atmosphere seems to be in a turmoil following registration of the first FIR at the Raikot city police station against two aides of Congress’ Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai.

Jagpreet Singh Nathowal, PA to the MP, and sarpanch Sukhpal Singh Gondwal, chairman, market committee, have been booked under Sections 420, 406, 506 and 120 B of the IPC for an alleged fraud of Rs 9.3 crore with AAP legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar’s son Gurdev Singh.

Registration of the case has prompted Congress leaders of the segment to launch coordinated protests to stop alleged harassment of party supported office-bearers of various constitutional bodies.

The party has announced a protest rally at Raikot on Thursday to demand cancellation of the case.

Perusal of an FIR registered at the Raikot city police station at serial number 1 on Sunday revealed that Jagpreet Singh and Sukhpal Singh had allegedly duped the complainant of Rs 9.3 crore. The amount had accrued as the complainant’s share of profit in labour and transport supplying contracts with three state procurement agencies from 2017 to 2022, the tenure of the Congress regime.

Gurdev Singh, who used to take contracts for providing labour to various procurement agencies, informed the police that he had promised the suspects not to take contracts after they entered into a verbal agreement with him at a religious place in Raikot in 2017. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was paid by Gurdev Singh to the suspects as his share of capital investment, it was held. Sukhpal and Jagpreet were president and cashier, respectively, of the Raikot Truck Union during the Congress regime.

The complainant alleged that the suspects had threatened him of implicating in false cases when he (complainant) demanded his share in profit that the suspects had been earning by getting contracts in the name of their representatives.

Gurdev sought the intervention of the SSP Ludhiana (Rural) in the matter, who marked an inquiry to the SHO (City). It was on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the SHO that was approved by the DSP, Raikot, a case was registered against the suspects on Sunday.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai regretted that leaders of the Congress holding positions in constitutional bodies were being harassed and coerced to shift loyalties in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the instance of Raikot legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar.

“Earlier, we defended our people through administrative channels. Now, we have decided to launch a struggle in an organised manner from Thursday,” said Boparai.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

2
Haryana

Olympian Sandeep Singh steps down as Haryana Sports Minister after being booked for sexually harassing junior athletics coach

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

5
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

6
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

9
Business

Thousands without jobs as recession hits Surat's synthetic textile industry

10
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams AI’s handling of ‘urination’ incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...

Another mid-air ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman’s blanket

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket

The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court’s directions on removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani

Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Man killed, son injured in firing at Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: 5-kg heroin seized, one arrested

Tarn Taran: Three gang members held for extortion bid

Amritsar: Farmers demand action against Zira liquor manufacturing unit

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Civil Hospitals' 1st chemist shop gets functional in Sector 22

Fresh setback for GMSH-16 chemist; Chandigarh to get passage vacated today

Toy gun used in Chandigarh carjacking; two held

2 insurance firm officials land in CBI net for graft in Chandigarh

Tihar top officials accuse jailed minister Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Sources

Tihar top officials accuse jailed minister Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Sources

Police looking for 2 men suspected of shielding accused in Delhi woman dragging case

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Man 'masturbates' next to girl on DTC bus in Rohini; starts crying after getting caught

Anjali's family: No mention of alcohol in postmortem report, eyewitness lying

Amazon told to pay ~5K for sending wrong laptop

Amazon told to pay Rs 5K for sending wrong laptop

Balbir Singh Seechewal adopts Dalla village

Hoshiarpur man killed in Canada, daughter injured

Campaign for third dose of polio vaccine begins

Polio vaccination drive kicks off

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana Civil hospital ransacked by family members of deceased youth

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana civil hospital ransacked by family of deceased youth

Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Cold wave, dense fog to continue in Ludhiana

Ludhiana dist most fatal with maximum road accident deaths in Punjab

Man gunned down in Ludhiana village

Despite odds, sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding

Despite odds, Patiala sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding in Thailand

US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Tribune impact: Patiala's Government Ayurvedic College to admit students

Patiala Civic body razes illegal construction at Ablowal

Industry-institute meet at TIET in Patiala