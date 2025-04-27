Cong worker, aide held for attacking businessman

Congress leader Sarvottam Singh, alias Lucky, has been accused of beating up a businessman in the middle of the road due to an old rivalry.

Gurbir Singh, a businessman, in a complaint at Sarabha Nagar police station, alleged that Lucky and his associates hit him on the head with a rifle butt, due to which he sustained fractures on his head. Four people were booked in the case and two, including Lucky

were arrested.

Gurbir said he was travelling on South City road, when a few men were awaiting him near the canal. They signalled him to stop the car, pulled him out and started beating him. According to the businessman, Lucky Sandhu and Anmol, his friend, hit him on the head with a rifle butt with the intention of killing him. Gurbir said he had got cases registered against the accused earlier too, which is why Lucky had a grudge.