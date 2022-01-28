Congress' 2nd list triggers dissent in party in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 27

The second list announced by the Congress has created an uproar among ticket aspirants and their supporters. Candidates for four seats from Ludhiana district, including Gill, Samrala, Sanhewal and Jagraon, were announced by the party high command out of which revolt was witnessed for three seats.

Four time MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon and Satwinder Bitti have decided to contest as Independent candidates.

From Gill constituency, siting MLA Kuldeep Vaid’s name has been announced while from Samrala, Raja Gill has also made it to the list. From Sanhewal, Vikram Bajwa has been given the ticket and from Jagraon, Jagtar Singh Hissowal has made it to the list.

From Samrala, four-time siting MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon has been left out, who decided to contest as an Independent candidate and filed his papers today. This time Dhillon was seeking ticket for his grandson Karanvir Singh Dhillon, but instead it was given to son of former minister late Karam Gill. Raja Gill is into real estate and a commission agent from Khanna.

Dhillon today started his campaign after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Charankawal Sahib.

“I will be contesting as an Independent candidate. There is no scope of alliance with any party. The Congress has betrayed me by denying ticket. I contested the elections five times and won the seat four times,” said Dhillon.

Dhillon said he was seeking ticket for his grandson, but decided to contest as an Independent as it was a collective decision of his supporters.

“My supporters wanted that I should contest from Samrala. So, I accepted their demand. I have decided to contest the elections as an Independent candidate,” Dhillon added.

Satwinder Bitti, who was ticket aspirant from Sanhewal, has questioned the party for giving ticket to Vikram Bajwa, son-in-law of Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

“The party’s rule of one family one ticket has been ignored in this case as Bhattal has already been announced candidate from Lehra in Sangrur. Although I lost last elections, I have been active throughout these five years. I served people of the constituency. On the other hand Bajwa, an outsider has been given ticket from Sanhewal,” said Bitti.

“Congress has been ignoring women and once again one more daughter of the soil has been denied her right. I will continue fighting for the people and if they want I will definitely contest as an Independent candidate,” Bitti added.

From Jagraon, sitting MLA of Raikot from the Aam Aadmi Party, Jagtar Singh Hissowal, who joined the Congress recently, has been given ticket.

Malkiat Singh Dakha, who was party’s candidate from Jagraon in 2017, has given his entire life to the party. He felt ignored after the party choose a newcomer over him.

“I would have welcomed the decision of the party high command had they given ticket to anyone from the Congress and not a new entrant from another party,” said Dakhja, who is also thinking of contesting as an Independent candidate.