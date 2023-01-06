Congress activists up in arms

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, January 5

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of the Congress party held a dharna today at the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway near Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk here. The dharna was held to protest the alleged undemocratic and vindictive activities of Raikot’s AAP legislator Hakam Singh Thekedar against the leaders of the grand old party.

An oath was later administered during the concluding session of the dharna and the road blockade.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh Boparai, Raikot Municipal Council chief Sudarshan Joshi and Raikot in-charge Kaamil Boparai led the protesters during the road blockade that lasted three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm today.

MLA coercing our leaders to shift loyalties Despite the fact that we cooperated in all constitutional and administrative processes as a token of acceptance and respect towards the verdict of the electorate during the last assembly elections, Thekedar is not hesitating from coercing our leaders to shift loyalties. —Amar Singh Boparai, Fatehgarh Sahib MP

The convener of the dharna, Zila Parishad member Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal, said the blockade was organised to protest the implication of their leaders Jagpreet Singh Buttar and Sukhpal Singh Nathowal in an alleged false case and the harassment of party supported office-bearers of various civic bodies.

Congress leaders alleged that AAP MLA Thekedar had been harassing Congress leaders holding important positions in various civic bodies, including panchayats, block samitis, the market committee and the zila parishad, falling under Raikot subdivision of Ludhiana district.

“Despite the fact that we cooperated in all constitutional and administrative processes as a token of acceptance and respect towards the verdict of the electorate during the last assembly elections, the MLA is not hesitating from coercing our leaders to shift loyalties,” Boparai said, threatening that nobody would be allowed to harass Congress leaders.

Boparai alleged that the sarpanches of Toosa, Halwara and Abuwal villages (all from the Congress party) were suspended by the AAP leadership on flimsy grounds. He also claimed that more than six other sarpanches were saved from victimisation by him. “We approached higher authorities and defended the cases of our sarpanches on the basis of evidences saving them from wrongful suspension,” Boparai said.