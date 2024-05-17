Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been energetically campaigning across different Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Ludhiana. Today, he met the electorate in the Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Gill, Ludhiana Central and Atam Nagar.

In his addresses, Warring described the election as a battle for the existence of Punjab, its farmers and labourers, and the happiness of its people.

He accused the BJP of harbouring animosity towards the state, citing controversial farm laws that led to deaths of over 700 farmers. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lack of remorse and accused the Central Government of continuous attacks on state farmers.

He highlighted the dramatic increase in national debt under the BJP regime and pointed out the surge in prices of essential commodities and the increase in poverty rate, contrasting it with the growth in wealth of certain industrialists, accusing the BJP of favouring them over farmers.

Targeting the AAP government, Warring accused CM Bhagwant Mann of failing to deliver on promises such as ending the drug menace, providing jobs, ensuring MSP for farmers and improving the law and order situation.

He alleged that activities of gangs had increased and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had further increased Punjab’s debt.

The Congress leader cautioned people against voting for AAP and the SAD, as they unknowingly end up helping the BJP, which they actually want to defeat.

“Every vote that would be cast for AAP or the Akalis will indirectly help the BJP, he said while pointing out that since neither of the two parties were in a position to defeat the BJP, they will end up cutting anti-BJP votes only.<Warring said the SAD did not stand any chance to win even a single seat, rather its candidates might not even be able to save their security deposit in most of the 13 Assembly segments.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #BJP #Congress