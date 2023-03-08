Congress Councillor Neetu joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, 59-year-old councillor from ward 52 of Ludhiana, Gurdeep Singh Neetu has left the Congress party. He rejoined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Neetu was earlier associated with the BJP but had joined Congress around five years ago. He had contested the last MC elections as a Congress candidate.