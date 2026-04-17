Congress Councillor’s husband Inderjit Indi gets interim bail

Congress leader Inderjit Singh alias Indi, husband of Municipal Councillor Parminder Kaur, has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Gurpreet Kaur after hearing heated arguments from both sides.

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The relief was granted in connection with FIR No. 106 dated April 15, 2026, registered at Police Station Division No. 8 and CIA Staff, Ludhiana, under various provisions of the BNSS.

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During the course of arguments, a battery of lawyers representing the accused, namely Vijay Mahendru, Vipan Saggar and Satwinder Sharma, submitted that Indi is a law-abiding citizen and a political worker of the Congress.

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It was contended that he was falsely implicated due to political rivalry, as his wife had defeated an AAP candidate in the municipal elections.

It was also argued that the applicant had earlier also been arrested in a similar case in December 2025, where the court had declared his arrest illegal and ordered his release. The defence further submitted that the present FIR contains similar allegations as the earlier case and has been registered with mala fide intent at the instance of the ruling party. It was also argued that no offence is made out against the applicant, as neither the complainant nor the alleged victims are government servants, and the provisions invoked have been misapplied. Counsel also informed the court that the police had been conducting raids at the applicant’s residence without issuing mandatory notice, raising apprehension of arrest in what was termed a false and fabricated case.

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It was emphasized that nothing is to be recovered from the applicant and that he is ready to join the investigation and cooperate with the authorities. After considering the submissions and hearing both parties at length, the court granted interim protection from arrest to Indi, subject to conditions. The matter is expected to be taken up further in due course.