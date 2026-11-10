Congress cycle rally: Channi, Sachin Pilot, Bajwa to join 2,000 leaders in Ludhiana on Nov 13

More than 2,000 Congress leaders and workers, including prominent leaders such as former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sachin Pilot, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Partap Singh Bajwa, will cycle towards Ludhiana on November 13 as part of the party's eight-day cycle rally. The rally will begin on November 12 from Chamkaur Sahib and conclude in Khanna on November 19.

Preparations are in full swing in Ludhiana, where the Congress will organise an extensive cycle rally throughout the day on November 13. The rally will pass through Samrala, Sahnewal and enter Ludhiana via Ramgarh before proceeding towards Jamalpur, Samrala Chowk, Division Number 3, Chaura Bazar, Clock Tower, Pavilion Mall, Fountain Chowk, Ghumar Mandi, Aarti Chowk and finally Durga Mata Mandir on Ferozepur Road.

The participants, including several senior Congress leaders, will stay at Hardy's World, where local leaders are making arrangements for a large number of beds.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu told The Tribune that food would be served to all rally participants at the venue. On November 14, the rally will proceed towards Phillaur.

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"Ludhiana remains the main attraction as the rally will finally culminate at Khanna on November 19 after covering areas like Noormahal, Shahkot, Moga, Baghapurana, Faridkot, Talwandi Sabo, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Bhadaur, Barnala etc. The eight-days rally is held to be attached with the masses at ground levels and during this rally, the VVIPs will keep on joining," Ashu said.

He added that the rally could prove to be a game changer in the state's political landscape.

Congress leaders are making efforts to ensure the rally's success, with arrangements underway for the accommodation of senior party leaders in Ludhiana on November 13.