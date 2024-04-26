Congress Fatehgarh Sahib candidate visits Sahnewal

Sahnewal, April 25
Congress candidate and MP Dr Amar Singh today visited the grain market at Sahnewal to listen to the problems being faced by arhtiyas and farmers.
“Farmers shall be duly compensated for as I would ask the state government to come to their rescue in this hour of need. And whatever be the problems of the arhtiyas, they shall be solved on priority basis,” Sigh said.
He also sought the support of farmers and the general public for the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. He said he has already served the constituency for 5 years and is well acquainted with the pulse of the public in a far better manner compared to his fellow contestants. He thanked the central party leadership as well as the local leaders for placing hope in him to lead the constituency and shared that this time around he would work harder.
“I was able to get projects amounting to Rs 500 cr started despite being in the opposition. Dozens of rail and highway underpasses were approved as per requirements of villages. These elections are quite significant as far as ensuring economic and social justice is concerned,” he added.
