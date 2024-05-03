Congress gets 12 notices, BJP 1, AAP 1

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

Some political parties are purportedly failing to uphold the model code of conduct, resulting in notices being issued for alleged infractions. On Thursday, a total of 14 notices were issued to three political parties for ‘violating’ the poll code. The Congress received 12 notices and one each was issued to the BJP and AAP.

The Ludhiana Central Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) issued nine notices to the Congress, with one additional notice issued by the Ludhiana West ARO. These were prompted by the display of banners and posters supporting the party candidate, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on a flyover near Samrala Chowk and other locations. The arrangement of stages without proper permissions was also noted.

An official assigned to election duties in the Ludhiana Central constituency reported that the nine notices to the Congress encompassed violations such as erecting stages and displaying posters without permission in different locations near Samrala Chowk and Shingar Cinema Road.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana West ARO served a notice to the Congress for organising a meeting without permission opposite a commercial mall on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. Besides, two more notices were issued to the Congress.

In Ludhiana East, one notice has been issued to AAP for alleged defacement.

Additionally, unauthorised posters of BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu were found displayed on pillars of Elevated Road on Ferozepur Road here. In response, the Ludhiana West ARO issued a notice to the BJP for exhibiting the posters without permission. Earlier, similar violations of unauthorised posters were found in areas of Ludhiana East, according to an official. Thereafter, action was started to remove them.

Several posters and flags were allegedly displayed at different locations during the AAP’s roadshow in areas of the Sahnewal constituency. But it was unclear whether these were approved or not. ARO, Sahnewal, Vikas Hira, said he had not received any complaint regarding violations of the poll code during the AAP’s roadshow. He said their teams were assessing videos of the roadshow. If any violation is observed, they will issue suo moto notices.

