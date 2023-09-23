Congress holds protest against Daba pvt school principal

Ludhiana, September 22
Congress leaders today held a protest outside a private school at Daba, seeking action against its principal. The protesters claimed that the principal had insulted a Class VIII student, who was accused of stealing her classmate’s notebook.
The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago, when the schoolhead allegedly wrote ‘chor’ (thief) on the forehead of the student and made her walk in the school.
The girl later jumped from the terrace of the school and suffered injuries. The student is currently hospitalised.
However, Daba SHO Kulvir Singh said no complaint had been filed by the girl or her family.
