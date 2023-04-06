Congress holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The district Congress today took out a ‘Save Constitution’ march in the city. The march started from the district Congress office at Clock Tower and reached the Division No. 3 chowk.

Party workers gathered in large numbers during the march and showed their solidarity with their leader Rahul Gandhi against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP

Senior Congress leaders, including, Partap Singh Bajwa, state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, All-India Congress Committee secretary Harish Chaudhary, district president Sanjay Talwar, Rakesh Pandey, Surinder Dawar and Kuldip Vaid participated in the march.

Warring said the speed with which Gandhi was disqualified within 24 hours of his conviction by a Surat court raised several doubts.

“We have good reason to believe that the Constitution is in danger. The hasty disqualification, followed by an eviction notice to Gandhi to vacate his MP residence, makes the motives and intentions of the BJP-led Central Government abundantly clear,” he said.

He added that the country was heading towards dictatorship. India had gained independence with much difficulty as many freedom fighters had laid down their lives for it, but now it seems that freedom is in danger, he added.

“This is for the first time in the country that a person has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a defamation case. The CBI and Vigilance are being used to keep people mum. Nobody is allowed to speak against the government,” Warring said. “Everybody has opposed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. Other opposition parties and people not linked with the Congress party have also opposed it,” he said.

On being asked why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not present at the rally, he said only leaders from the district were participating here. Navjot Sidhu is a very respectable leader of the party and whenever a programme is held in Amritsar, he will also participate, he added.

Partap Bajwa said Gandhi had made a generalised remark for which BJP leaders had filed a defamation suit against him.

Protest leads to traffic chaos

The march led to a massive traffic jam near the Clock Tower. Motorists were stuck in the snarl-up for nearly two hours as traffic was moving at a snail’s pace during the march. Some of them diverted their way towards the Domoria bridge, which led to traffic congestion there as well. Areas in the old city around Clock Tower and railway station also had to bear the brunt of the march.