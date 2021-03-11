Congress holds 'Tiranga Yatra' to mark 75 years of freedom

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

Punjab Congress president (PCC) Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said 'Tiranga', the national flag, symbolises every idea that India represents. "This makes India a strong, secular and vibrant democracy," he said.

"It symbolises the beauty of our multiple diversities. These have made this land so beautiful," he said during an informal interaction with reporters while participating in the 'Tiranga Yatra' at Samrala, near here.

He questioned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state for not planning and holding any programme to mark the special occasion.

The PCC launched the five-day 2,000-km long 'Tiranga Yatra' on Tuesday to mark the seventy-fifth year of the Independence of the country. The party has named it as 'Harr dil mein Tiranga'.

Warring criticised all those who were trying to oppose the yatra. “Come what may and whatever our political differences, we cannot allow or tolerate any insult to our national tricolor”, he asserted, while at the same time criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to make the 75thIndependence Day celebrations partisan.

The PCC president said the Congress did not need any certificate from anyone about nationalism and patriotism, much less from the BJP.

Warring was accompanied by former minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha and party leader Raja Gill.

Addressing the workers before starting the yatra, the PCC president said he was awed and overwhelmed by the enthusiasm among the party’s rank and file as could be seen with their participation in the ‘Tiranga yatra’.

He also had a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, saying its leaders held ‘Tiranga yatras’ only in election bound states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. “For them, like the BJP, everything stops at the elections and they forget everything the moment elections are finished, irrespective of what the results are,” he said.