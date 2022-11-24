Congress leader alleges irregularities in distribution of funds, seeks VB inquiry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

Congress leader and former councillor Parminder Mehta sought a vigilance inquiry into the alleged misuse of government funds meant for the repair of damaged roofs of the houses of poor people. He alleged that a cheque of Rs 12,000 was fraudulently issued to somebody in the name of his nephew, who had never received any cheque and not even applied for the aid.

Mehta alleged that he recently came to know about the issuance of a cheque of Rs 12,000 as an aid amount in the name of his nephew Tikshan Mehta. He said his nephew had neither received the cheque nor applied for the same.

Mehta said the previous state government led by CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced funds as an assistance to the poor and weaker sections to get the roofs of their dilapidated houses repaired. He alleged irregularities in the distribution of these funds.

Mehta said: “I do not know who got the benefit in the name of my nephew. The fact is that my nephew had not applied to get any such aid and he had never received any cheque. The name of my nephew, his contact number and his Aadhar number were mentioned in the list of beneficiaries but the home address was wrong. It is a serious matter. I have written to CM Bhagwant Mann and the Vigilance Bureau as well, requesting them to get the matter probed. Whosoever is involved in the scam, should be strictly punished. If the probe is done in the right manner, irregularities on a large scale will come to light in the Ludhiana Central constituency.”

‘Cheque worth Rs 12K issued fraudulently’

