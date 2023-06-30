 Congress leader demands probe into MC plan to reconstruct three roads already in 'excellent' state : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Congress leader demands probe into MC plan to reconstruct three roads already in 'excellent' state

Congress leader demands probe into MC plan to reconstruct three roads already in 'excellent' state

Congress leader demands probe into MC plan to reconstruct three roads already in 'excellent' state


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

A Congress leader from Ward No. 39 has sought a probe into the MC’s plan for the reconstruction of three roads which are said to be in good condition. Congress leader Jaswinder Thukral has alleged that estimates of Rs 2.64 crore have been prepared for the reconstruction of these roads, even though they were “recarpeted only an year or two ago and are still in an excellent condition”.

Addressing the media, Thukral said the MC has prepared estimates for the reconstruction of 27 roads in the Atam Nagar constituency, amounting to an estimated cost of Rs 28.09 crore. Among these, estimates have also prepared for laying RMC (ready-mix concrete) on three roads: stretches from Jeet Halwai shop to Labour Chowk at an estimated cost of Rs 97.15 lakh, from Gill Road to Kwality Chowk at a cost of Rs 89.41 lakh and from Labour Chowk to Gill Road at a cost of Rs 77.69 lakh.

However, the Congress leader claimed that these three roads were recarpeted only one or two years ago and were still in an excellent condition. Thukral also called for an investigation into the matter.

He added that instead of wasting money on reconstructing roads that are already in a good condition, the MC should prioritise those roads that are in a bad shape.

He said: “I demand that the Chief Minister orders a probe and takes appropriate action against the officials responsible for making estimates for the reconstruction of roads already in excellent condition.”

MC Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla could not be reached for a comment.

Rs 2.64-cr estimates for laying RMC under scanner

Congress leader Jaswinder Thukral has alleged that estimates of Rs 2.64 have also prepared for laying RMC (ready-mix concrete) on three roads: stretches from Jeet Halwai shop to Labour Chowk at an estimated cost of Rs 97.15 lakh, from Gill Road to Kwality Chowk at a cost of Rs 89.41 lakh and from Labour Chowk to Gill Road at a cost of Rs 77.69 lakh. These roads were recarpeted only an year or two ago and are still in a good shape, the Congress leader has alleged.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

2
Chandigarh

Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

3
Punjab

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

4
Diaspora

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

5
Punjab

6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

6
Nation

TN Guv dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks oppn outrage, CM Stalin vows to fight legally

7
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad discharged from hospital, car used by attackers recovered

8
Trending

‘Wholesome video’: Amritsar police official rescues stray dog stuck in vehicle, netizens all hearts

9
J & K

Think, rethink consequences of Uniform Civil Code: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

10
World

Aspartame sweetener, used in diet sodas and chewing gum, likely to be named a carcinogen by WHO’s cancer research agency

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Buying in index major Infosys and HDFC Bank also helps marke...

Toll rises to 3 in fresh firing in Manipur

Toll in fresh firing in Manipur rises to 3

Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel vill...

Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Rahul Gandhi to travel to Manipur's Moirang to visit relief camps

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society repres...

PM Modi travels in metro to attend Delhi University event

PM Modi travels in Metro to attend Delhi University event

Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned after viral video

Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

Panchkula roads turn into canals

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Discom conducts monsoon safety drive in Delhi

Gurugram hospital performs India’s first surgery for schizophrenia

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi varsity reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates