Congress leader demands probe into MC plan to reconstruct three roads already in 'excellent' state

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

A Congress leader from Ward No. 39 has sought a probe into the MC’s plan for the reconstruction of three roads which are said to be in good condition. Congress leader Jaswinder Thukral has alleged that estimates of Rs 2.64 crore have been prepared for the reconstruction of these roads, even though they were “recarpeted only an year or two ago and are still in an excellent condition”.

Addressing the media, Thukral said the MC has prepared estimates for the reconstruction of 27 roads in the Atam Nagar constituency, amounting to an estimated cost of Rs 28.09 crore. Among these, estimates have also prepared for laying RMC (ready-mix concrete) on three roads: stretches from Jeet Halwai shop to Labour Chowk at an estimated cost of Rs 97.15 lakh, from Gill Road to Kwality Chowk at a cost of Rs 89.41 lakh and from Labour Chowk to Gill Road at a cost of Rs 77.69 lakh.

However, the Congress leader claimed that these three roads were recarpeted only one or two years ago and were still in an excellent condition. Thukral also called for an investigation into the matter.

He added that instead of wasting money on reconstructing roads that are already in a good condition, the MC should prioritise those roads that are in a bad shape.

He said: “I demand that the Chief Minister orders a probe and takes appropriate action against the officials responsible for making estimates for the reconstruction of roads already in excellent condition.”

MC Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla could not be reached for a comment.

