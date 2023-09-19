Congress leader in police custody complains of stomach ache

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 18

Youth Congress leader Sarvotam Singh alias Lucky Sandhu, who was taken on a two-day police remand, complained of severe stomach ache last night.

He was taken to a city hospital, where the doctors found no symptoms of the ailment. The police said that his medical reports were also normal.

The Congress leader is accused of kidnapping, beating and threatening an assault witness. A case had been registered under Sections 323, 341, 365, 379-B, 506, 148, 149 and 511 of the IPC against Lucky and his brother Amrinder Singh Sandhu and 10 to 12 others at the Sahnewal police station on Saturday.

Lucky was arrested by the police and was on police remand when he complained of stomach ache.

#Congress