Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Ward 12 president of the Congress from Swantantar Nagar Mangat Ram was allegedly killed by Akali workers after heated arguments over some issue on Sunday evening.

The Tibba police registered a murder case against Akali workers Pamma, Ranjit and some unknown persons.

As per information, a resident of Swantantar Nagar was constructing a building in the area and the accused had been harassing the building owner either by filing complaints to the Municipal Corporation or by stopping the construction work.

Today Mangat Ram along with some area residents had called a meeting to discuss the issue of construction of the building and Pamma and others were also called.

During the meeting arguments took place between both the parties. In no time arguments took a ghastly turn when Akali worker Pamma and others attacked Mangat with heavy sticks.

Due to head injuries, Mangat died on the spot and the accused fled. The accused also damaged the motorcycle of the deceased.

The entire incident took place in the presence of area residents but nobody dared to stop the assailants.

Nardev Singh, SHO, Tibba police station, said a case of murder was registered against Pamma, Ranjit and others and raids are being conducted to nab them.