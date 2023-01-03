Congress leaders gear up for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Payal / Raikot, January 2

Office-bearers of various wings of the Congress party are leaving no stone unturned for making Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a success in the region. The yatra, which has covered more than 2,500 km in the country so far, will pass through National Highway 1, also known as Sher Shah Suri Marg, near here on or after January 11.

It will enter the state near Shambhu Border after 10 days. The yatra is expected to galvanise the party’s workers and make the masses aware of the alleged ‘misrule’ of the BJP government at the Centre.

Ahmedgarh Block president Deepak Sharma said office-bearers of various wings of the party in Amargarh, Raikot and Payal constituencies have been organising meetings and rallies to mobilise support for the success of the yatra, which is expected to reach Bija and Khanna towns on the National Highway 1 on or after January 11.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai, former Payal MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, former Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, Raikot halqa in-charge Kaamil Boparai, Zila Parishad member Prabhdeep Singh Narangwal and Malerkotla district president Jaspal Dass held meetings in their respective areas for the success of the yatra.

Appreciating enthusiasm among leaders of assembly segments falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Amar Singh Boparai said office-bearers and activists of block and subdivision level units were overwhelmed to receive their national leader during the yatra.

Former legislator Lakhvir Singh Lakha said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was working as magic to unite people against the alleged undemocratic and subversive policies of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.